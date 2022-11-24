A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Happy Thanksgiving to everyone stay safe and have a Blessed Thanksgiving day with family and friends.
My news had to be in early this week, so not much news.
Psalms 166: 1, “Praise ye the Lord, O give thanks, unto the Lord; for He is good, for his mercy endureth for ever.”
I want to share my peanut butter cookie recipe.
Pre heat oven to 350°
1\2 stick of butter, softened
1 cup sugar
1 cup flour
1 egg
1\2 cup peanut butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
Mix mix together good, drop by teaspoon and mash down with a fork.
Cook 7 minutes, if you cook longer they will not be soft
Cook and enjoy they are so good.
Happy birthday to Ms. Geraldine Wright on Nov. 30 happy birthday and God Bless.
Dear God,
Thank you for loving me so much, and always being by my side.
Thank you God for my family and friends that love me.
Thank you God for saving my soul and my kids and grands, let us all look to you for guidance each day.
God watch over all the sick make them well, just keep your loving arms around them. God be with the lost of the world, let them see they need you in their hearts and lives.
God watch over all the missionaries at home and far away, keep them all safe from all harm.
God be with our Matthew and my nephew Josh McCraw keep them both safe. We are all so proud of them both they are tell your people about your love for them all the lost and hurting people.
God watch over the nurses, doctors, firemen, the police, all help keep us safe.
Be with my kids grands, all my family and friends each day.
I love you so much God, thank you for loving me, thanks for forgiving my sins, help me to do your will, and tell people of your awesome love.
God let our president and congress to see they need to help our Nation that everyone will go back to you God , you are a loving God.
Thank you God for loving us all so much.
Thank you God for our pastor and family, keep them all safe and Bless them all.
Thank for our little church and our church family that love each other. Be will us each day and guide us to do the right things that you would have us to do.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
