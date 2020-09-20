We had our 100 year anniversary today. There was no Sunday school but our lesson was in Exodus 20: 7-11 and Psalms 145: 1-7.
We had a great program for our 100 anniversary.
Bro. Jim Ray did the presentation of centennial certificate, recived by Will Conner our senior deacon. Recognition. Centennial committee by Corey Holland deacon. Roy Mobley for painting of the church, by Glenda Meade. Laura and Chris played on the violin and piano The Lord's Prayer...History of the church by Beverly Gunter. Presentation of roses to Ms.Gerlenda Wright, by Will Conner she has played our piano for 73 years now she plays our organ we are so blessed to have her. Chris and Laura played another beautiful special, I'd Rather Have Jesus. Becky Crawley sang Tell Me the Story of Jesus.
Jerry Garrison, introduced Bro. David Westmoreland for our message. Bro. David message was in first Peter 2:7, Unto you therefore which believe he is precious: but unto them which br disobedient, the stone which the builders disallowed, the same is made the head of the corner.
Bro. Crawley closed in prayer.
Last Sunday Bro. David Clark s message was in John 2:13-22.Be in prayer for Bro. Clark he isn't feeling to good.
Dear God,
Thank you God for loving us all so much and taking care of us and keeping us all safe.
God be with all the sick and make them all well and let this virus go a way from us., God I pray the lost people of the world will see they need you as there saviour before it is to late.
Be with kids, teachers and bus drivers keep them safe. God I know it is so hard on the kids and teachers to have to wear the mask all day long to stay safe,. God you are the only one that can keep us safe from all the bad stuff that is out there.I love you so much.
God be with the ones that have this virus, please make them all well.
Be with the doctors and nurses that are help the sick ones, and keep them safe too and give them the strength they all need. God be with families that have lost loved ones.
Thank you God for my salvation and my kids and grands salvation. God keep your loving arms around my family and friends.
God be with our President and his family, just watch over them. God let all of congress see they need you to guide them to help our nation to be whole again, one nation under God.
God be with the ones that are hurting the homeless and ones in need.
God send us the pastor you would have for us.
In Jesus name
Amen
God Bless our U S A