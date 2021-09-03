We have gotten some wonderful rain, prayers so the ones lost there home's.
God is so good ,he is still in control of it all.
John 3:16, For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish,but have everlasting life.
I went down to Jeff's and got my new puppy her name is Dorcey,she is so sweet. But I think my Dimples is jelouse of her. I think they will be good together and play together.
Dear God,
God be with ones that have lost love ones from this old virus. God just keep your loving arms around us all the time.
We know you are in control of all this.
Thank you God for loving us all the time, and keeping us safe.
God Bless my family and friends, and guide us to do your will at all times.
Be with the kids, teachers and t
he ones at school, keep them all safe.
Thank you God for my salvation and my kids and grandkids for saving them .Let them always look to you for guidance, you know what we need before we do.
Be with the doctor, nurse, that take care of all the sick, keep all safe .God be with all our police and fire men and the light men that are helping all the people get there power back on, all the clean up.
Be with our troops, watch over them keep them safe.
God guide our president and all of the white house that they would do your will, for our Nation.Let us be one nation under God again.
God be with Mr. Trump and his family keep them all safe.
I love you God, thank you for loving us so much all the time. Guide us each day to do your will, for our lives.
God be with our sick and lost of the world and heal our land.