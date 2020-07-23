Another beautiful Lord's day, sun shinning so pretty.
Our SS lesson in Romans 13:1-10. Verse 1, "Let every soul be subject unto the higher powers. For there is no power but of God; the powers that be ordained of God."
Becky sang our special today, "Full my cup, Lord."
Bro. Tommy Inmon was our visiting preacher today. His message was in Matthew 16:13-18. Verse 18, "And I say unto thee, That thou art Peter, and upon this rock I will build my church; and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it."
He was in other books of the Bible, Timothy, Romans, and Ephesians.
I watched Wednesday night Bible study with Bro. Michael at Thaxton Baptist. He was in Galatians 2:1-10.
Bro. Kevin from New Harmony Baptist did the Wednesday night Bible study. He was in Ephesians 5:8-20. Verse 17, "Wherefore be ye not unwise, but understanding what the will of the Lord is."
Corey did our Sunday night service.
Bro. Clark will be back with us this coming Sunday.
We have one birthday. Beverly Gunter on July 22. Happy birthday and God Bless.
Dear God,
Thank you God for this beautiful Lord's day today. We had a small crowd at church today, but we had a great sermon with Bro. Tommy Inmon. If you did come you missed a blessing.
Thank you God that you love us so much. When we are alone, God is always by our side all the time. I love you God.
Thank you God for my salvation and all my family's salvation.
Thank you for keeping Matthew safe on his way up and back down south. Lord just watch him in everything he does for you, as a youth ministry.
God please let this virus be over soon and make the sick with it well. You are the only way this will be over.
God be with ones that has lost love ones. Help their families and give them strength that they need.
Lord just walk with us daily and let us all do your will, and tell someone about your love, and that you died and rose again on the third day and you are seating on the right hand by God. Let the lost see that they need you as their Savior and Lord, before it is eternally too late God.
God we with our church and send the man of God you would have us to have for our pastor.
My prayer God is that the nation would be better again. Be with our president, guide him God and keep him and his family safe. God if there is anyone in Congress that doesn't know you as the Lord and Savior, dear God save them. I know you don't want anyone to go to hell. My prayer is for all the lost of the world to be saved.
I love you God. Thank you for saving me and loving me. Thank for my family and friends that love me.
In Jesus name, Amen.
God Bless our USA.