Last Sunday in September, a beautiful Lord's day. Our Sunday school lesson was in first John 3:19 through 4:4.
Bro. Frank's message was in Hebrew 2:1-3. How shall we escape, if we neglect so great salvation: which at the first began to be spoken by the Lord: and was confirmed into us by them that heard him: The cross is more than 2 pieces of wood.
Remember our sick in your prayers in our church family, some are better now .Glenda sweet aunt passed this week, remember her in your prayers.
Happy birthday to Laura Thompson on Oct.1. God bless. Happy birthday to my sister in-law Mildred Grant on October 4 and God bless.
We ate tonight at Cracker Barrel in New Albany for our sweet little Avery birthday 4, she was 4 on the 12 but was sick.We all got to do face time with Matthew a few minutes, he is in Milford, Oregon, doing God's work. We saw his dog Aussie, the little ones loved it we all did.
Dear God, Thank you God for all your love to us, and keeping us safe in your loving arms. Thank you God for watching over all my loved ones. Thank you God for my salvation and loving me.
Thank you sending us Bro. Frank and his family , God take care of them, Lord let doctors find out what is wrong with Rachel, we know you are in control God and you are the great healer.
Be with all the sick, lost of the world, and ones that have lost loved ones.
Lord be with our kids, teachers, and all the workers, keep them safe. God heal our land of the virus, and all the sin sick.
Let our nation go back to God, be one nation under God and all your love.
God guide us in the right way we need to go every hour, and do your will. Watch over my kids and grandkids and my friends.
God help our president to look to you for guidance for your people and our nation. God if anyone in the white house isn't saved let them see they need you in their lives and hearts.
God watch our Mr. Trump and his family and keep them safe from harm.