Another beautiful Lord's Day, a little cool out side, but always warm
with love in side.
Today is the last Sunday in Nov., Dec. is coming in fast, Jesus birthday is on Dec.25 on Saturday.
Our SS lesson was in Genesis 22;1-14 today.
Our church enjoyed a fish fry Saturday with all of the trimming, Everyone had a great time with good fellowship and lots of food.
Our ladies will meet this Wednesday at Wal Mart 10 am on the Pharmacy side. We wiill be shopping for our angels, then go to eat some lunch.
Our church wide Christmas supper will be at Seafood Junction on Dec. 3 at 5:30. Our secret sister and Pat's Christmas will be at the fellowship hall on Saturday Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. with lots of fellowship and food.
Be in prayer for the one that was killed in the wreck on Thanksgiving evening. Halie Tanner's family, and the family that she has lived with for a while that loved her like she was their daughter, Ashley and Wesley McCain and their kids. God just keep your arms around them all.
We have a anniversary Christy and Corey Holland on Dec. 6
One birthday Tonie Sanders on Dec.9, happy Anniversary and happy
birthday and God Bless these.
I have a praise my self God was watching over me Saturday when my
breaks weren't working right, We have awesome God , I hope you know my
God. John 3;16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believed in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
Dear God,
Thank you God for your love for us, so much and always by our side.
God be with the ones that have lost love ones, just put your arms around them.
God thank you for saving me and my kids and grandkids, watch over them
and keep them all safe.
Thank you God for my family and friends that I love and they love me.
Thank you for watching over us all, and keeping us safe.
Be with sick and the ones that are hurting, the homeless, our solider
that are fighting for our freedom. Be with the doctors and nurses that
are helping the sick, of all the ones that have the virus and are
still fighting for their lives.
God guide our president and all of the white house, that they will
get our Nation back to you God.
God watch over Mr. Trump and his family and keep them all safe.