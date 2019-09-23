Our homecoming was Sunday a wonderful day good crowd.
Our Sunday school lesson was in First Timothy 6:6-11,17 -19.
Our choir sang "The church in the Wildwood," our special was song by Dee, Dana, Brenda, Shanna and Will, they song "What A Day That will Be."
Bro. David Clark brought our message from John 14:1-6 verse 6 "Jesus saith unto him I am the way the truth and life; no man cometh unto the Father but by me.." And John 3:16 "For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son that whoever believeth in him should not perish but everlasting life."
So glad his wife Ms. Linda came with him, so good to have them with us today.
Deacons ordination service is Oct 6, Corey Holland snd Chris Thompson will be ordained at 3 p.m.
Wedding shower for Katie Flowers and Nick Moss Sunday Oct 13 at Immanuel fellowship hall at 2 pm.
Our homecoming was awesome Sunday wonderful preaching, great food so good and to finish up with great singing from the Still Standing Quartet.
Hope Seth Moss had good birthday on the 25, Betty Holland has good birthday on 28 and Laura Thompson birthday on Oct 1. Happy birthday and God Bless these.
Dear God,Thank you God for saving my soul and my kids and love ones. Thank you God for loving us so much.we are nothing with out you.Thank you for loving us so much. Be with everyone this week and keep them all safe..Be with the sick, ones that have lost love ones, Be the homeless just watch over them,our nurses, doctors, police, kids and teachers , bus drivers at school at school going to school and going home..Be with our president and his family keep them safe. In Jesus name Amen
God Bless America