I woke up sick this so I didn't get to go to church. So glad they video it
Our SS lesson was in Genesis 12:10-13,17-20 and 13:1-4.
Bro.Frank's message was in Numbers 2:1-8 and a few more verses. Verse 6 And Moses and Aron went from the presence of the assembly unto the door of the tablernace of the congregation, and they fell upon there faced: and the glory of the Lord appared unto them.
Our church families gave Bro.Frank a pastor appreciate gifts today.
Our harvest festival is this coming Sunday ,with our SS at 9 am and preaching at 10 with Bro. AK bringing the message. We will meet at 4 at the pravellion with from the Sunlight singers and food and fellow ship . Come out and join us.
Birthdays are Logan Wilder on this Wednesday night Oct 27, he will turn 13 ,and Sarah Tackett on Oct 30 happy birthday to these two and God Bless them.
Glenda, Jo Ann and Pat ate lunch at the Huddle house today. Glenda and Jo Ann went to the funeral of Ms. Gillespie today.
Bro. David Westmoreland funeral was Friday, remember both of these families in your prayers.
Dear God,
Thank you for this beautiful day, you have given us all.
Thank you for saving my soul and my kids and grandkids.God guide each day that we do your will .
Be with the ones that have lost love ones, and ones that don't know you as there Lord and savior.watch over them all.
God guide our president, that he would do your will and help our nation get back in your will God. God if anyone in the white doesn't know you as the savior and Lord give them the guidance they need , and let see that they need you ever day.
God let us look to you for the guidance we all need.Be with the doctors, nurses, and the ones that are there for us, keep them all safe. Be with the kids, teachers and all that work out there.
God with with Mr. Trump and his family watch over them all and keep them all safe.
I love you God, thank you for loving me and family and friends.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
God be with the sick and help the doctors to know how to help them.