A beautiful Lord's Day the Lord has made. Some of us got a little rain a few days ago. God we sure could use some more, some places didn't get any, but God you know what we need before we ask.
Our 5th Sunday, July 31, singing is coming up with the Selah Quartet with lunch after.
Our revival is coming up August 1-4, 6:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. for service, Monday-Thursday with Bro. Phillip Brock.
Bro. Frank's message was in Psalm 85:1-5 and in John. Bro. Frank ask this question, Why is it so hard to stay close to God? Lord, thou hast been favourable into thy land: thou hast brought back the captivity of Jacob.
Had some sweet visits to Lisa's mom and dad, Mildred and Neal Grant.
Our birthdays coming up are Beverly Gunter on July 22, Ciara Conner Mahan on August 2 and Nick Moss on August 6. Happy Birthday and God Bless.
Dear God,
Thank you for your love all the time and watching over us all.
Thank you for my salvation and my kids and grandkids. God let the ones that are not saved come to know you as their Savior.
God be with all the kids and teachers. Watch over them as school is starting soon.
God be with all the doctors, nurses, and firemen. Keep them all safe.
God guide us to do your will each day, and do what you would have us to do for you God.
My prayers are that our nation would turn back to you God and be one Nation under God again.
I love you God, so much. God be with our sick at our little church. I know you can heal all the sick, cancer and all our love ones that are sick and all the sin sick of the world that don't know you as their sweet Savior.
God be with the homeless and help look to you for guideness.
God thank you for our pastor and his family. God be with our up coming revival in August.
God be with our President and Congress. Let them do God's will for your people.
I love you God, thank you for all the blessings you give us each day.
God be with Mr. Trump and his family and keep them safe.
In Jesus name, Amen.
God Bless our USA.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee and East
Arkansas.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&