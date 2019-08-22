Chris taught our SS lesson, for Jerry today. We have two awesome teachers. Our lesson was in second Chronicles 16:1-13, Remember God Faithfulness.

Our choir song "Face to Face with Christ My Savior."

Our special was song by Beverly, Dana and Brenda they sang "It is Well With My Soul."
Bro. Crawley's message was in Romans 16:1-27. Verse 24: The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you all. Amen
I spent Wednesday with Morgan and the babies Avery and Benjamin. Then Thursday i visited with my granddaughter Tiffany and little Caleb. My daughter Ann and I had a great time Saturday in New Albany ...I'm so blessed to have a wonderful family.
Hope Laura and Chris had a great anniversary Tuesday and Glenda a birthday on Wednesday. Becky Crawley's birthday is on Aug. 26 and Dee Champdon on August 27, Happy Birthday and God bless.
 
Dear God, Thank you God for all my blessings, and my family and friends.Thank you for loving us all so much.God take care of all the sick and ones that have lost love ones , watch over them and put your loving arms around them. Keep our president safe and his family. Keep all the kids and teachers safe at school and at home. In Jesus name, Amen
God Bless America

