News for May 30, our SS lesson on in Matthew 13: 3-8,18-23.
Bro. Frank's message was in Nehemiah 4:1-6 verse 1 But it came to pass, that when Sanballat heard thst we builded the wall, he was wroth, and took great indignation, and mocked the Jews.
Sunday June 6
It has been a rainy day, God knows what we need all the time.
Our choir song Wonderful Grace of Jesus.." Beautiful song.
Still have some out sick and on trips, get well and be safe.
Bro. Frank's message was in john 11: 1-8, 14, 15 and John 14:6,7 .
Our days are numbered, we are running out of time. Bad news hurts, but good news helps.
Verse 1 Now a certain man was sick, nsmed Lazarus, of Bethany, the town of Mary and her sister Martha. Verse 14 Then said Jesus unto them plainly Lazarus is dead.verse 35 Jesus wept. Verse 43 And when he thus had spoken, he cried with a loud voice, Lazarus, come forth.
Our late birthday are Jayden Harville was on June 4 and Payton Souten was on June 6, Jessica Crawley birthday will be June 9. Happy birthday and God Bless these.
Some of us ladies went to the Huddle House for lunch, after church Pat, Betty, JoAnn and I. We had a great fellowship together, so good to be with friends.
In May my granddaughter Tiffany and grand son-in-law Eric and the kids Caleb and Corbin spent a few days on the beach in Perdido Key, Florida, they enjoyed family time on the beach. She said little Corbin didn't like the water or sand, I bet he will when he is a little bigger. Caleb liked the water and sand.
My granddaughter Morgan and grand son-in-law spent the weekend in Pascagoula at a bed and breakfast. And on the beach there, they did some site seeing.They came back by Laurel. They took pictures at both places.
Dear God, Thank you God for your love and taking care of us and keeping us all safe.
Thank you God for my salvation and my kids and grands.God guide us in the way and things we need to do.
God be with the kids as they are out of school for the summer, keep them safe from harm.
Be with our Matthew as he moves to the state of Organ in the last of July for mission work for God, keep him in your prayers.
God be with all our sick, shut in and all the lost of the world. God help the lost to know they need to be saved before it is enterily to late.
God be with the doctors, nurses, police and all the ones that help your people keep them safe too.
God be with our president and help him to look to you for guidance for your people.God if any one in the white house lost let them ser they you as there saviour too.
God be with Mr. Trump and his family watch over them all and keep them safe.
God if any of my family or friends are not saved let them see they need you as there saviour too.
Thank you God dieing on the cross and rose again on the third day that we would have enternal life with You one day.
I love you God so much.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our U S A