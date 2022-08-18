A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
A beautiful Lord's day, a little cooler this morning. Fall with be here soon.
Bro. Frank's message was in Isaiah 61: 1-3 and John 15: 5. Verse 3,"To proclaim the acceptable year of the Lord, and the day of vengeance of our God; to comment all that mourn.
Our homecoming is set for September 11 and our clean up day is Saturday Sept. 10.
Laura and Chris Thompson anniversary is August 20 and Glenda Meade's birthday is August 21. Happy anniversary and happy birthday to these and God Bless.
Dear God,
Thank you God for your love and loving us all the time.
Thank you for saving my soul my kids and grandkids.
God watch over all my family and friends, keep us all safe from danger.
I love you God so much,you are always with me watching over me.
God be with the military, missionary, police, doctors, nurses and firemen.
God guide us each day to do your will, and help us to what you would want us to do.To tell the people of the world about you God, that everyone to be saved.
Be with the sick ,shut in and help them God and keep your loving arms around them all.
God be with the kids and teachers watch over them and keep them all safe in all the schools every where.
God be with all my kids, grand kids, keep them all safe.
Thank you God for your love for us all, with your loving arms around them all.
God be with Bro. Frank and his family watch over them and keep them safe.
God be with our president and Congress our country , help our president to see he needs to do what is best for our Nation at all times.
God let our nation be back to you God.
If anyone in the White House might be lost, let them see they need you in there heart's and lives.
God for give me all my sins and help me to do your will and love you more each day.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
