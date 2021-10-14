Bro.Franks message was in Romans 1: 27- 29,;'verse 28,;And even as they did not like to retain God, in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which, are not convenient; .John 6:44
On October, 31 our Sunday school will be, at 9 a.m. and preaching at 10 a.m. will Bro. A.K., and at the program at 4 the Sunlight will be singing, come out and join us.
Sheron had some nieces today for church service.Glad they with us., Please come back again.
God Bless them all.
Be in prayer for the Alton Barton family.
One birthday, my granddaughter Jessalynn Cooper on Oct 15, happy birthday and God Bless you.
Dear God, Watch over my kids, grandkids, and my friends, keep them all from harm.
Be with all the kids as they go back to Wednesday. Thank you God for letting our North Pontotoc band win and are going to State, watch them as they travel.
Just keep an eye on them, all way there, and back.
God be with our sick, and watch over them.
God just let lose of the world, see they need you in there hearts and lives.You are awesome God,.
I love you God so much, give us your guidance to do your will ever day.
God walk with us each day and let us do your will.
God just be with our president and let your will, and all of the White House. .
God there are lost people in the world, White House and congress let them see they need you in there hearts and lives.
God let our president ask you for guidance and all they do.
God be Mr. Trump and his family watch over them all.