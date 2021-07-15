Another beautiful Lord’s day.
Our Sunday school lesson was in Revelations 3: 7-13.
Our choir song “Grace Greater than our Sin”
Bro. Frank’s message was in Luke 23: 9-43. Jesus in the cross. Then he questioned with him in many works; but he answered him nothing. verse 43 And Jesus said unto him, Verily I say unto thee, To day shalt thou be with me in paradise.
Sunday night was our vbs program. We had vbs Saturday with 22 kids, it has been a while, two of grands were little. The kids did a wonderful program with Bible verses and songs about Jesus and Noah.
Genesis 6:8 But Noah found grace in the eyes of the Lord.
John 10:9 I am the door by me if any msn enter in, he shall be saved, and shall go in and out, and find pasture.
Genesis 7: 1, 5 Bro. Frank said you could put 18 ships in the ark that God had Noah to build.
Thanks everyone that let your kids come for vbs Saturday, and came back with them for there program.
If you are looking for a church come see us Bro. Frank preaches about God.
God has blessed our little church we may we small but we love our God.Thank you God for our pastor and his family , watch our them and keep them safe.
Thanks everyone that made our senior citizen day wonderful again.
Dear God,
Thank you God for your love and keeping us safe from all harm.
Thank you God for saving my soul and my family being saved.
God be with all the kids when school starts back soon watch over them all.
God be with our sick ones and ones that have lost ones , put your loving arms around them all. God let all the lost over the world be saved before it is entirely to late. God with the ones that have gone away for you let them see they need you in there hearts and lives.Be with all the doctors and nurses keep them safe, the law enforcement and fire men watch over them all.
Be with my kids and grands and keep safe from harm.
God let our president do the right thing for your people , if anyone in the white house doesn’t know you as there savior and Lord, they will let you guide them to do your will God.
God be with Mr. Trump and his family just watch over them keep them safe.
I love you God so much, guide us all to do your will.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our U S A
Intended for last week
We had a good crowd on this beautiful Lord’s day, hope everyone had great 4 of July.
Our Sunday school lesson was in Revelations 3: 1-6.
Our choir sang My Eyes Have Seen the Glory, it was a beautiful song.
Bro. Frank’s was in Psalms 51:1- 15, Bro. Frank ask a question ( Are you free) God never changes.
Verse 1, Have mercy upon me O God according unto the multitude of thy tender mercies blot out my transgressions. verse 12. Restore unto me the joy of thy salvation; and uphold me with thy free spirit.
Bro. and Ms. Clark came to visit us today so good to see them again.
I went with Kim to Thaxton. 4 of July, great singing, food and fire works.
I went with Danny and Kelly to Ann’s for 4 of July bbq she had the works and it was so good.
Chase and Chance had their first birthday on June 26 happy birthday and God Bless.
If you don’t have church home come join us , we would love to have you.
We love you Bro.Frank and family
Dear God,
Thank you God for all your love and blessing you give us each day.
God guide us in the things we need to do, and do your will.
God be with lost of the world, let them see they need you Lord for there saviour and Lord.Be with sick and the ones are hurting, let the people find jobs so there families will have food and a home .
God with the doctors, nurses , police, teachers , .
God walk with us daily and keep us safe from harm.
God be with my kids and grands, let them be safe and guide them in the ways they need to go.
God be with our president and Congress let them do right thing for the world.
God be with Mr. Trump and his family and keep them safe.
I love you God, thank you for saving my soul and family .Give us guidance each day and let us do your.
In Jesus name.
God Bless our U S A