Cloudy early this morning, then the beautiful sun came out, what a beautiful the Lord has made.
I want to wish all the mothers and the mothers to be happy mothers day, and God Bless.
Our SS lesson was in Matthew 24; 15-22,
Bro. Frank's mother was with us today Janie Wilder, it was good to
have her with us. Sure hope she comes back soon.
Bro. Frank and Rachael sang a beautiful special today, New Again, a beautiful song.
Bro. Frank's message was in John 8; 1-21, verse 21, Then said Jesus again unto them, I go my way, and ye shall seek me, and shall die in your sins; whither I go, ye cannot come.
Bro. Frank asks this question: why would someone take hell over Heaven? What way are you going?
I pray everyone has a Blessed week.
We still have some of our church family still sick, we pray they will be well and back with us soon, we miss them so much when they are out.
If you don't have a home church come and see us, you just might like us and come back and stay. Thank you God for sending us Bro. Frank and his family to us at Immanuel Baptist Church.
It was good to see Tommy and Sarah Tacket back today God is good.
Sunday is brotherhood again men come out, join our men at Immanuel.
Dear God,
Thank you for your love and watching over us all.
God thank you for my family and friends that love me and I love them.
Thank you for loving us first and showing us love.
Help us each day to do what you would have us to do for you dear God, and guide us the way we should go.
Thank God for loving us so much, all the time, when we don't deserve it. I'm a sinner saved by Grace, by your love for me.
Thank you God for saving my kids, grands and will save my greats when it is time. God just keep your loving arms around them all and keep them safe from all harm.
God be with our two ladies that are in the hospital, God just make them well and come home, and back to their church family that love them so much.
God be with all the sick and shut-ins and the lost of the world.
Be with the police, doctors, nurses, those that take care of us to keep us safe and keep them safe, with all the danger in this world.
Thank you God for Bro. Frank and his family, just keep your loving arms around them and keep them safe every day.
God be with the families that have lost loved ones, give them the strength they need.
I love you God so much, thank you for loving so much and taking care
of me each day.
Be with our Matthew and watch over him as he is in Oregon, keep him safe as he comes home for his sister’s graduation in May.
God watch over our president and congress, let them all look to you for guidance to help our Nation .
God be with Mr. Trump and his family watch over them all. Help us all to look to you for guidance each day.
In Jesus Name Amen
God Bless our USA