Our SS lesson was in Exodus 20:15 -17 and Psalms 37:1-6.
Bro. J.R. was our visiting preacher on Sunday. His message was in Hosea 10:1 & 2 and Luke 8:4-15. Sow good seeds. Verse 11, "Now the parable is this, The seed is the word of God."
Sunday night I watched Bro. Thomas Chandler. He was in Matthew 6:25-34.
Verse 30, "O ye if little faith." Verse 33, "But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteous and all the things shall be added unto you."
One birthday is Jessalynn Cooper, my granddaughter, on October 15. Hhappy birthday and God Bless.
Our visiting preacher this coming Sunday, Oct. 18 will be Bro. Carr.
Dear God,
Be with our church and send us the preacher you would have us to have for our pastor.
Thank you God for loving us so much and keeping us safe. God let this old virus end and no one else get sick from it. God be with doctors and nurses and keep them strong and safe to where they can help the sick.
Make all the sick from it get well.
God be with our sick, shut ins and lost of the world that doesn't know you as their Savior and Lord.
God help the kids, teachers and bus drivers stay safe. God please don't let it be so bad on all of them at school.
God guide us in all things that you would have us to do.
Thank you God for saving my soul my kids and grands.
God be with our president and his family keep them all safe.
God be with the President election and let Mr. Trump go back in. He love his people and he cares for our country and wants to help us.
God keep watch over my family and friends.
I love you God and thank you loving me.
In Jesus name
Amen
God Bless our USA