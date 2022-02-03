Another beautiful Lord's day at the Lord's house. We are like one big family, everyone loves everyone.
Our SS lesson was in Genesis 39:1-12. Jerry Garrison is the adult group teacher.
The Sonligt singer, did an awesome job singing today, beautiful songs. Bro. David Clark was to preach for us today, but was sick. Bro. Frank said he would come and preach later on.
Bro. Frank's message was in Psalms 124:1-8. Awesome message. Verse 2, "If it had not been the Lord who was on our side, when men rose up against us. Verse 8, "Our help is in the name of the Lord, who made heaven and earth."
Bro. Frank ask this question, where would we have been if it wasn't for? What made Jesus stay on the cross?
We had a few visitors today. Thank you for visiting and hope you will be back soon. We will let you come all time and be with us in the Lord's house.
Be with the Crouch family, he was a daddy, granddad, uncle and had lots of precious, family and friends that loved him.
Our birthdays are Dereck Holland on Feb. 2, Austin Gentry on Feb. 3, Ciara
Wilder on Feb. 4 and Will Conner on Feb. 5. Happy birthday to all of you and God Bless.
We have an awesome pastor, Bro. Frank Wilder. Come and hear him preach, you will like what you hear and come back for more preaching on God's word.
Dear God,
Thank you God for the awesome singing and awesome message.
Thank you God for loving us all so much and for sending your Son, Jesus, to die for our sins and rose the third day and is alive in our hearts.
Thank you God for my salvation and all my families. God guide us each day to do your will for our lives.
Thank you God for keeping us safe from all harm. We need you every hour of our lives.
God be with the ones that have lost love ones, put your arms around them. God be with all our sick, help them to get well soon from this old virus and anything that they are sick with. God be with our doctors and nurses that help us and you help them that help us. God be with the law, firemen, and all that help keep everyone safe. Watch over them.
Be with the kids and teachers, watch over them all from this world we are living in now. Evil is all over the place. Guide them to do what is right for the kids.
God guide our president to do what is right for your people, God. God if anyone in the White House is lost, let them see they need you for their Savior.
God be with Mr. Trump and his family and watch over them.
I love you God so much. Thank you for loving me so much and keeping me and my family safe. Let us look to you for what we need each day.
Thank you God for Bro. Frank and his family you sent to us. Watch over them and keep them safe. We love Bro. Frank and his family.
In Jesus name, Amen.
Bless our USA.