We have had some good rain this week on gardens and crops.
Bro. Frank's message was in John 12:20, and 1-14, are you looking for Jesus this morning.
Verse 1, "Then Jesus six days before the passover came to Bethany, where, Lazarus was which had been dead, whom he raised from the dead."
Bro. Matt Russell done our revival tonight. It will continue through Thursday at 7 p.m., Selah Quartet sang some praise to God. Bro. Matt's message was in Philippians 3:10, That I know him great message.
I watched Bro. Michael from Thaxton Baptist on Wednesday night, July 5. He was in James 1:22-25, But be doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves.
Dear God,
Thank you for you loving us all the time.
God I love you so much. God you are always with us all the time, taking care of us.
God be with the lose of the world, the shut-ins, sick and sin sick. Let the lost see they need you as their Savior and Lord. You have Blessed us each, and keeping us safe each day
Thank you God for my salvation and saving my kids and grands, all my family and friends.
God be with our little church and our church family. Help us God to do your will each day, and always look to you for guidance. Be with Bro. Frank and his family, let them look to you for guidance each day.
God be with our doctors, nurses, police, military, missionaries, firemen and keeping them safe in your loving arms.
God be with our Matthew and Josh, telling the lost about you God.
God send us a Christian president that loves you and does your will. I love you God, keep your loving arms around us all.
In Jesus name, Amen.
God Bless our USA.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.