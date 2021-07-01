A beautiful Lord’s day, that our Lord has made for us all to enjoy.
Bro. Frank message was in Psalms 119:11, “Thy word have I hid in mine heart, that I might not sin against thee.”
Sunday night’s service was at the pavilion at church. Bro. Frank’s was back in Psalms 119:9-15 and some in Revelations.
The count was 70 plus with family and friends. Had a wonderful fellowship with God’s people. Awesome food with lots of desserts.
VBS is July 10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. We want to invite all the kids to come join us.
House warming for Meagan Pennington is on July 11.
Birthdays are Frank Clayton on July 3 and Elaine Sanders on July 4. Happy birthday and God Bless.
I went Thaxton Baptist Church to hear my grandson Matthew preach. He gave his testimony and told us all about his new journey to serve God. He will be moving to Medford, Oregon with Aussie, his dog and side kick. He will be serving with the Living Hope Church as a church planter.
Matthew message was in Acts 1:6-12. Verse 8, “But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you, and ye shall be witnesses upon me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judaea and Samaria and unto the utter most part of the Earth.”
Matthew ask, what is your Jerusalem?
Keep Matthew in your prayers as he is on his new journey to serve God.
Matthew came from Thaxton Baptist Church.
The Senior Citizens Day will be July 6 at the Agri-Center 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Dear God,
Thank God for your love and caring for us and keeping us safe.
Thank you for the awesome day we have had today with your people.
God be with the sick, be with the ones that have lost love ones. Just put your loving arms around them.
God keep us all safe from all harm.
Be with doctors, nurses, firemen, law enforcement. Watch over them.
God thank you for sending us our pastor and his family to us. Watch over them. God let lost of the world know that they need you as their Savior.
Thank you God for saving my soul, my kids and grands souls.
Guild us in the things we do and let us know what to do. God be with my kids and grands. Keep them all safe.
God be with our president. Let him do your will for your people, and the Congress. If any of them are lost, let them see they need you as their Savior and God.
Be with Mr. Trump and his family. Keep them all safe.
In Jesus name, Amen.
God Bless our U.S.A.