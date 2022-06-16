A beautiful Lord's Day, this is the day the Lord has made.

Beautiful music today, and a beautiful special by Laura and Chris, Great is Thy Faithfulness.

Bro. A.K. told about the work he is doing in India. His message was on what the church is supposed to be; a body of believers not depending on denomination but true believers in Jesus Christ.

Our VBS is getting closer, Saturday June 25, from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. come on out kids and join us.

Dear God,

God help us each day to do your will, God we need every day and every

hour, to watch over us and keep us safe from harm.

Thank you God for loving me and my family and friends.

Thank you God for my salvation and my kids and grands. God be with my

kids and grands help them each day to do your will for there lives.

God be with the lost of the world, let them all see they need you as

the Lord and savior.

God be with sick, shut-ins, homeless, doctors,nurses, foremen and

women, and all the ones that are trying to keep us safe.

God be with the missaries on home and faron fields, watch over them all.

God be with Matthew in Oregon, Josh in Mountains, all the others that

are doing your work, telling people about you God, just keep your

loving arms around them all.

Thank you for sending our pastor and his family to our little church,

Let us always look to you for guidance and in everything we do.

God be with our president, help him to do what is best for your people God.

God help our Nation, don't let every thing get so high that people

can't go to work or care for their families.

God be with the Congress and all in the White house, they need take

care of your people, if any of them are lost God let them se they need

you in there hearts and lives.

In Jesus name Amen

God Bless our USA

