Jesus is the light of the world and gift of the world. Is he your light?
Church will be eating at Seafood Junction Friday, Dec. 16 at 6:30 for our Christmas dinner.
Our Christmas program will be this coming Sunday Dec. 18, at 4:00 come out and join us.
We had a wonderful special today from our youth group , they song Softly and Tenderly, Hosie, BJ, Ciara and Logan so proud of them all they did wonderful, I hope they will keep doing this.
Bro. Frank's message was in Second Corinthians 4: 4-7.
In whom the God of the world hath blind the minds of them which believe not, lest the light of the glorious gospel of Christ who is the image of God, should shine unto them.
The colors of the Christmas tree, tell things about Jesus Christ, light, peace, grace, love ever lasting life and much more.
Some of us ladies ate lunch at Wendy's today, we opened gifts from each other had lots of fun. JoAnn, Glenda, Pat, Shirley, Linda and I. It is so wonderful to have friends to talk to and eat with. God has blessed me with some wonderful friends.
My fur baby Dorsey has been missing a week to day, I let her out last Sunday and went to church, she still hasn't come home yet. She is pictured in this column. If anyone has seen her, please let me know.
Dear God,
Thank you God for loving me so much and keeping me and my family and friends safe.
God thank for my salvation and my family and friends.
God watch over all the kids and teachers all the time and while they are out on Christmas break.
Thank you God being with me when I was sick and keeping strong.
God be with the lost of the world, be with sick and shut ins just keep your arms around them all.
God be with doctors, nurses, police officers, firemen missionaries home and away, the soldiers.
God be with our little church we all love you. Thank you for sending Bro. Frank and his family to us watch over them all keep them safe and well.
Thank you God for saving my soul and my family let us look to you for guidance and help us do the right things.
God help our president to see that he needs to help our Nation. God help us all with all the prices going so high, that your people won't go hungry or be homeless .
I love you so much God and thank you for Blessing me each day.
In Jesus name. Amen
God Bless our USA
...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues.
* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
counties, Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah and Union.
* WHEN...Until 630 AM CST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Overflowing poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 520 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tupelo, Booneville, Pontotoc, Baldwyn, Trace State Park,
Saltillo, Guntown, Ecru, Jumpertown, New Harmony, Furrs,
Troy, Blair, Randolph, Wheeler, Sherman, Thaxton, Algoma,
Blue Springs and Endville.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee,
including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn,
Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS,
Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tallahatchie,
Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee,
Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson and McNairy.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains
and ditches may become clogged with debris.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Continued heavy rain across the watch area could lead to
flooding through this evening. An additional 1 to 2 inches
could be possible in the watch area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&