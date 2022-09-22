My first day back at church in a while, God is so awesome. Had a good crowd so glad to be back at church today with my church family.
Bro. Frank's message was in Hebrew 12:1 and Hebrew 11:1,2,6
Run that race to cross that finish line first for God. Grace and faith are why we are in the race for God. We are always a winner with God.
11:1 Now faith is, the substance of things hoped for,.the evidence of things not seen. Verse 6, But without faith it is impossible to please him, for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.
Last Wednesday night I watched That on Baptist with Bro. Michael, teaching on , Lord's Supper and Baptism.
After lunch today went to Jessalynn and Chase's baby shower, they got some awesome things for baby Josie to wear and will sure need them.
Birthday's are Seth Moss on September 25 and Betty Holland on September 28 , happy birthday and God Bless.
Dear God,
Thank you for this awesome day at church, so glad to be back in your house.
Thank you God for loving us so much, and taking care of us all the time.
Thank you God for my salvation and my kids and grandkids, I love you so much God.
Thank you God all the things you do for us, keeping us us safe God be with ones on the road traveling , keep your loving arms around them all.
God be with our military, missionary, police, doctors, nurses, firemen keep them all safe that is out every day , helping everyone.
God with our Matthew, that is doing your awesome job, all the ones that are telling your people about God's love.
God with the sick, shut INS, all the lost of the world, God let them see they need you in there heart's and lives each day.
God be with our president and Congress, help see they need to help our Nation get back to you dear God. If any of them are lost, let them all look to you for guideness.
God guide us each day to do your will, and do everything in your name God.
Help us to be soul winner for you God, to tell everyone about your saving love.
God be with president election and let the right man that we need go in office, to help your Nation get back to you dear God.
I love you God, thank you for your saving love.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
