Thank you God for this beautiful Lord's day. Lord we sure could use some good rain.
We had a good turnout for VBS this past Saturday.
Bro. Frank's message was in Deuteronomy 1, 4:23, 29, 30-36 & 31:6. Why is the Book of Deuteronomy so special. "Be strong and of a good courage, fear not, not be afraid of them, for the Lord thy God, he it is that doth go with thee, he will not fail thee, nor forsake thee."
They had a good turnout for VBS on Saturday and a good program Sunday night at the church. We had lots of good food after and homemade ice cream.
Remember Tommy Tackett and Brady Maffett, both of them still not feeling too good.
Remember the Ricky McCain family. He went to be with the Lord. My friend's Mom went to be with the Lord. Remember them in your prayers.
Saturday, July 2, Thaxton park will have their singing, food and fireworks starting at 6 p.m.
Senior Day at the Agri-Center is July 5 starting at 10 a.m.
Birthday days are Flonetia Randolphon June 22, Frank Clayton has a birthday on July 3 and Elaine Sanders on July 4. Happy birthday and God Bless.
Dear God,
Thank you for your love and loving us so much and keeping us safe.
Be with the ones that have lost love ones and our sick. Help them to get well and keep your loving arms around them all.
God thank you for my salvation and my kids and grandkids, and all my sweet friends.
Guide us each day to do your will.
God forgive for all my sins, and help me to do better each day
I love you God so much.
Thank you for my family, friends that love me.
Thank you God for my pastor you sent to us and his family. Watch over them and keep them safe from all harm.
God be with our president, help him to see what is right for your people. If anyone in the White House doesn't know you as their Lord and Savior, help them to see they need you as their Lord.
I pray our Nation will be one Nation under God again.