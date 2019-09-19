A Beautiful Lord's day, to be in the Lord's house.
Our SS lesson was in Philippines 4: 10-20, verse 19 and 20," But my God shall supply all your needs according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus.Now unto God and our Father be glory for ever and ever . Amen."
Our choir sang Heaven Came Down, our special was song by Malanda she sang Victory In Jesus and her grandmother Pat played the piano for her and us today, Corey lead our music today. We have some talented people in our church.
Bro. Crawley brought our message in Judges 6: 17-40 and chapter 7 Gideon.
Verses 22 and 23. "And when Gideon perceived that he was an angel of the Lord, Gideon said, Alas, O Lord God! for because I have seen an angel of the face to face. And the Lord said unto him. Peace be unto thee, fear not : thou shalt not die."
We had 2 visitors today, we would love for you to come back join us again.
Shirley had a sweet little buddy with her today too, little August Munn.
Our homecoming in this coming Sunday Sept.22 with ss at 10 a.m. preaching at 11 with Bro. David Clark bringing our message. After lunch the Still Standing Quartet will be bringing the message in music and singing. Bro. Crawley and Immanuel Baptist church would love for you all to come join us.
Deacon ordination service for Corey Holland and Chris Thompson will be Oct 6 at 2 p.m. Everyone is invited to come join us on this special day for these men.
Wedding shower for Katie Flowers and Nick Moss Oct. 13 at 2 p.m. at Immanuel fellowship hall, family and friends are invited to come.
Crissy had a good house warming Sat., her and the boys wants to thank everyone.
Birthdays are Seth Moss on Sept.25, Betty Holland on Sept 28 and Laura Thompson on Oct.1. Happy birthday to these and God Bless.
Some of us ladies at lunch at Brenda's home today, so sweet of her to invite us, Glenda, Jo Ann, Shirley, her little buddy August and I sure did enjoy our lunch and fellowship together. Thank you Brenda for a great time. Her daughter Shannon came for a visit with her mom while we were there too.
Dear God, Thank you God for a wonderful Lord's day in your house.
Thank you for loving us all and saving our souls, taking care of us and keeping us safe all the time. We are so Blessed to have a God that loves us so much , that died for our sins and rose again that we would have ever lasting life.
Thank you God for everything give us that we don't deserve, you give us what we need and more. God be with my family and friends keep them safe. Be with the people that are sick and ones that are homeless and the one that are hurting and just need someone to love and care for them. Keep our kids and teachers safe at school and on the road to and from. Watch over our President, doctors, nurses, our law men and keep them safe.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless America