Our SS lesson was in First Peter 4:1,2,12 -19.
Our special was song by Malenda, she sang Jesus Paid it All, and Come Morning. Beautiful songs to praise God.
Bro. David Clark brought our message today, his was in Luke 10: 38-42. Verse 38 Now it came to pass, as they went, that he entered into certain village; and a certain women named Martha received him into her house.
Bro. Kevin from New Harmony Baptist church was in First Peter 3:8-17.
Sunday Bro.Kevin was in Malachi 2:10; 3: 1-7
I heard a preacher on tv this morning , preaching in Job, that bad things happen to good people..sometimes.
Bro. David will be preaching next Sunday come out and join us.
I had a good weekend in with my family.
Dear God, Thank you for keeping us safe, I was coming home from my daughter Sunday, had some rain but you got me home safe.
Thank you God for loving us all so much and taking care of us.
Be with us as we search for the man you would have us to have for our pastor.
God be with all the sick, ones that have lost love ones, all the people that are hurting and that are lost without you in there hearts and lives. Let them all be saved.Thank you God for my salvation and my kids and let all the lost people be saved.
God let this old virus go away where the kids and teachers go back to school safe.
God heal our nation and our country, let the people see they need to turn back to you.
God be with our president keep him safe and strong with all he is going through to keep us all safe.
I love you God so much..In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA