Bro. Frank's message was in Numbers 9:1-3, Hebrews 9:12, John 1:29, Passover, Why is the Cross more than 2 pieces of wood. Verse 1"And the Lord spake unto Moses in the Wilderness of Sinal, in the first month of the second year after they were come out of the land of Egypt saying. Let the children of Israel also keep the Passover at his appointed season."
Wonderful day at the Lord's house.
Our church family sick are getting better.
Our birthdays are Morgan Pennington had a birthday on Sept.20, Seth moss on Sept.25, Betty Holland on Sept.28. Happy birthday and God bless to these.
Dear God,
Thank you God for all your love,and watching over us all, keeping us all safe.
Thank you God for saving my soul ,my kids and grandkids, and my friend.
God keep our kids and grandkids safe as they go to school and work.
God guide us each day of our life, show us the way we need to go and do what you would have us to do.
God put your loving arms the sick, the ones that have lost love ones, and the lost over the world. God let the lost see they need you in there hearts and lives.,let them be saved before it is entirely to late.
Be with our president and all the white house ,that they will let you guild them in the right way for your people.
God watch over Mr. Trump and his family and keep them safe.
I love you God, thank you for your love , and watching over us all.
God I pray this old virus will go away ,and all the sick with it will be well.
God help everyone see we need to be one nation in to God again.
Thank you God for sending us Bro.Frank and his family to our little church,we all love them, watch over them and keep them all safe, and keep them well.