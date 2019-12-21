Another beautiful Lord's day at Immanuel Baptist church.
Our choir sang "O Come, I Come, Emmanuel."
Our special was sung by Kiara Conner, she sang "Lo, how a Rose e'er blooming." Beautiful words in the song.
Bro.Crawley's message was the birth of Jesus, Genesis and Matthew 1:21 "And she shall bring forth a son and thou shall call his name Jesus for he shall save his people from their sins."
Some of us ladies went to Wendys for lunch, Pat, Glenda snd one of Pats friend and I.
After lunch I went to see Mrs. Grace Clayton at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. We had a great visit together, love talking to her so much, she is in room 7A, she would love a visit from her friends at Immanuel.
Hope Billy Bailey had a good birthday. Happy birthday and God Bless.
Our Christmas musical was so good. We had some visitors today so glad they came.
Dear God, Thank you dear God for all love for us, and just being there all the time.
God keep all our kids safe while they are out for Christmas break and all the time.
Thank you for the Blessing you give us all the time. Keep our president and his family safe and bless them.
Be with the homeless and let them have a warm place to sleep and food to eat.
Thank you God for my salvation and my kids and grands.
God just walk with us and keep your loving arms around all the time.
Forgive me God for all my sins and help me to do better.Let people see Jesus in me, let my light shine for you. In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our America