A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Reporter
Another beautiful Lord's day.
Hope all the dad's had a great day with their families today.
Rachael is back from her trip with the Baptist all state choir. We are all proud of her at Immanuel.
Laura friend Camryn Frazier from Myrtle sang two beautiful songs today she is a voice student and will be a senior at TCPS this fall."She sang 'Love Like This' and Give Me Jesus.Beautiful voice.
Bro. Frank's message was in Genesis 18:1-14 and Ruth 1, Luke 15:11-31.
VBS is this Saturday June 25, from 9:30 till 3, come out kids and join us.
Birthday's are Tommy Tackett on June 23, Eddie Gentry on June 28.
Two anniversaries Beverly and Mike Haville June 28 and Carla and Matt Moss on June 29. Happy birthday and happy anniversary and God Bless them all.
Still be in prayer for Brady Maffett, and his family as they are by his side, while he is sick.
Dear God,
Thank you God for my Christian daddy and husband who have gone on to be with You. Thanks also for my kids and greats that love me so much.
Thank you God for loving us all so much and caring for us.
Thank you God for just being there and not leaving us.
God be with all our sick and shut-ins, all the missionaries on home and far away.
God help us to look to you for your guidance , in every thing we do.
God take care of the homeless, help them to find a job, a good place to live.
God watch over us all, God my prayer is for everyone to be saved before it is to late for them.
God be with our president and congress help them to see they need to look to you for guidance for our Nation, to love you and if any of them don't know you as their Savior and Lord, and be saved.
God be with all the doctors, nurses, firemen and women, lawmen keep them all safe from harm.
God I want our Nation to be one Nation under God Again Thank you for my salvation, my kids, grands and my friends.
Thank for our pastor and his family, watch over them all.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
I love you my God so much,
regina.butler@djournal.com
Regina is a reporter for the Pontotoc Progress.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph..
Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: June 23, 2022 @ 3:56 pm
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week.
Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night.
Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.