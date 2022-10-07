A beautiful Lord's day today, I was so glad to be back at church today.
Bro. Frank's message was in Romans 8:27-29 and Psalm 66:18. Bro.Frank ask this question, “What is the problem?” God makes a difference in our lives all the time. “And he that searcheth the hearts knoweth what is is the mind of the Spirit, because he makes intercession for the saints according to the will of God.” Psalm 66:18, “If I regard iniquity in my heart, the Lord will not hear me.”
October is pastor appreciation month for our pastors.
Remember the family of Mr. George Hamblin in your prayers he went to be with the Lord early Thursday morning.
Remember the Pat Anderson family her Aunt France, be with them Lord, remember them in your prayers.
Happy birthday to Alex Gentry on October 10 and God Bless.
Dear God,
Thank you God for all your love and care you have for us all the time.
God thank you for my salvation and my kids and grandkids. If any love ones doesn't know you as there Lord and savior, my prayers are with them they don't wait to late.
God forgive me for all my sins and guide me to do what you would have me to do.
Thank you God for our pastor Bro. Frank and family, guide him and take care of them all.
God be with our kids teacher's help them to teach them .
God be with the lost, sick, shut INS watch over them all and keep them .
God guide our president and Congress to do your will for your people.
Watch over Mr. Trump and his family keep them safe.
God be with the president election that is coming up soon, God send us a man that cares for your people.
I want our Nation to be One Nation under God again.
I love you God so much, thank you for loving me.
God be with our military, missionary police, doctors, nurses and firemen that help us day. God be with our Matthew and keep him safe with your loving arms around him and all our missionary.
God be with the ones that have lost loves ones just put your arms around them all.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
