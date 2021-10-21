We had a beautiful Lord's day, but we all know every day is the Lord's day.
Our SS lesson was in Genesis 12;1-8, verse 2 And I will make of thee a great nation, and I will bless thee, and make thy name great; and thou shalt be a blessing.
Bro. Frank's message was in Hebrews 11:1-6 (How to come to the Lord in the right way,) verse 6, But without faith it is impossible to please him,: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that dillgently seek him.
We have a awesome pastor, if you don't have a home church come check us, you might just like us.
Remember this month is pastor appreciation month.
Our harvest festival is on Oct.31. Our SS will be at 9 a.m. and preaching at 10 a.m. with Bro. AK. We will meet at 4 p.m. at the pravellion with singing with Sunlight singers and with good for and great fellowship.
Keep the Nunnelee family in your prayers Mr. Bill went to be with Lord.
Dear God,
Thank you God for your awesome love for us all.
