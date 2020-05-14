Hope all the mother's had a great mother's day.
Our Sunday School lesson was in Matthew 18: 21-28, 32-35.
Jerry did Wednesday night service.
Bro. Crawley still wasn't feeling to good, so Jerry did service today at previllen and on facebook .He did our SS lesson. In Matthew 18: 21-28, 32-35. Verse 21 Then came Peter to him, and said, Lord how oft shall my brother sin, against me, and I forgive him? till seven times. verse 22 Jesus saith unto him i say not unto thee ,until seven times, but unto seventy times seven.
I'm still watching all services on facebook at home.
Bro. Michael at Thaxton Baptist on Wednesday night, in John 15: 2-12 I Am.
Verse 9 As the Father hath loved me, so have I loved you : continue ye in my love.
Sunday Bro. Michael was in Hebrews 11:11,12.
Bro. Kevin from New Harmony Wednesday night in first Peter 1:13-21.
Sunday he was in Matthew 27: 27-50.
Remember the Clayton family in your prayers, ms. Martha went to be with Lord this past week. Keep Mr. Allen his kids and grands in your prayers.
Dear God , Thank you for loving us so much and taking care of us all and keeping us safe.
Be with the ones that have lost love ones, and that sick with the virus God make them all well.God let this virus go away so no one else will get sick and die.
God keep the doctor's and nurses safe and give them strength they need to help all the sick.God be with Bro.Crawley snd help him to feel better.
Be with the ones that are lost with out you God let them all be saved before it is to late. Be with homeless and the ones that are off of work.God let the people go back to work and be safe.
God watch over our President and his family keep them all well and the ones that work with them safe and well too.
Thank you God for my salvation and my kids and grands watch over us all. We love you God thank God for loving us so much.
In Jesus Name Amen
God Bless our USA of America