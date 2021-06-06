Short news this week, hope everyone had a safe memorial day.
I watched Wednesday Bible study at Thaxton Baptist on facebook. Bro. Michael was in Colossians 3:1-4 and most of the chapter. verse 1 If ye then he risen with Christ, seek those this are above, where Christ sitteth on the right hand of God.
Makenna and Alex came for a little while this week. I went see Tiffany and grandsons Thursday for a while.
Remember our sick in our church in your prayers.
If you don't have a home church we would love for you come see us, you just might want stay. I love you God .
Dear God,
God be with sick and the ones are hurting watch over them.God with the the homeless all around watch over too.
God be the kids out of school and keep them safe.
God guide us in all we do and let us do your will.
I love you God thank you for loving me so much and my kids and grands.
God be with the lost of the world, let them see they need you as there saviour and friend.
God be with our president, help him God to do your will and seek your guidance for your people.
Be with Mr. Trump and his family watch over them and keep them safe.
God I want our nation to be whole again
and all your people trun back to you.
I love my family and my friends keep them all safe from harm.
God be with the doctors, nurses, police, all the missions on home and over seas keep them all safe.
I love you God let me look for Your guidance in everything I do, and kids and grands always seek your will in there lives. God please take care of all my loved ones.
Thank you God for pastor and his family, we all love them.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our U S A.