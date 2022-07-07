Had to do my news early this week for the Fourth of July. Hope everyone had a good and safe Fourth of July.
I want to wish the ladies I eat lunch with after church on Sunday a blessed day and week my sweet friends. They are so special to me. I love you all and sending prayers.
There is absolutely nothing more important in your life right now than making sure that you know Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior.
Dear God,
Thank you God for your blessings you give us each and keeping us safe. God be with all our sick in our little church family, and all over the world.
I'm praying God that all the people all over the world will be saved before you come back. It is getting closer each day. God loves us all and he doesn't want anyone to go to hell.
Thank you God for loving me, my family and friends.
Thank you God for sending us Bro. Frank and his family to us. We all love them.
Watch over us all, God let the people that got layed off from work be back at work soon.
Guide us each day to do your will and do what you want us too.
God let our nation be whole again and everyone love you and each other.
God be with our president and help him to do your will for your people. God if anyone in the White House is not saved, let be saved before it is too late. God let them see we need gas and food prices to go down too, where everyone won't go hungry.
Thank you for loving us all so much, and keeping us all safe.