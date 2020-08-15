A Beautiful Lord's day that God has made.
Our SS lesson was in Ephesians 4:1-7, 11-16.
Bro. Josh Westmoreland brought our message today...The ones that wasn't here today missed a wonderful message. He preached from Acts 27: 13-20, 29, verse 25, "Wherefore, sirs, be of good cheer: for I believe God, that it shall be even as it was told me" Don't give up, God will see us through all the storms we go though..What is your propose in your life.
Wednesday night Bible study Thaxton Baptist with Bro.Michael, in Galatians 3:1-5 By Faith; New Harmony Baptist with Bro. Kevin Wednesday night Bible study, he was in John 5: 1-7 healing. Sunday night Bro. Kevin was in John 9: 1-5 , verse 5 As long as I am in the world, I am the light of the world.
Glenda is home from the hospital, she still needs our prayers.
Doris Dorman birthday is August 17, happy birthday and God Bless
Dear God, Thank you God for loving us so much. Thank you God for my salavation and my kids and grands. God please watch over the kids .teacher s and bus driver as school is about start, keep them all safe.
God let this bad virus be gone where no one else will get it let the that it get well.
God lead our president to your will, and heal our nation. Keep our President and his family safe from evil. God be with our sick and shut ins and loss of love ones. Be with the families of the ones that are sick and be with in the hospital to help them.
Let the lost be saved before it is to late. God send us the pastor you would have us to have; help our church to stay together and not drift away from being at church.
We love you God, help us to do your will. In Jesus name, Amen. God Bless our USA