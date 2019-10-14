A cool Lord's day but warm in side our church...we are so Blessed and happy we got some wonderful rain the past few days.
Our Sunday school lesson was in Romans 11:33 - 12:2 and Ephesians 1:4-6. Verse 6: To the praise of the glory of His grace where in He hath made as accepted in the beloved.
Our choir sang Higher Ground.
Will sang our special, he wrote it , called Dad's Song; so beautiful and played his guitar.
Will gave his testimony this morning for our preaching service.
Paul's letter tells us of the birth, death and the ressurection of Jesus Christ.
The word of God changes lives. Will read a lot of scripture. Second Timothy 3:16 was just one of them. All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and the profitable for doctrine for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousnes.
Ms. Grace Clayton had a birthday party with family and friends today..So glad she had a good birthday. We love you Ms. Grace.
Ms. Elizabeth still not feeling to good, she was at preaching but you could tell she didn't feel to good. We love you Ms. Elizabeth, get well soon.
We have some more ladies in our church not feeling to good, Shirley, Betty and Beverly J. Feel better ladies.
Had a wonderful wedding shower for Nicholas and Katie Sunday.They got lots of beautiful things they can use. Thanks everyone for coming today. The fellowship hall was so pretty and Katie loved it we all did so pretty. Thanks to the ladies that did all the decorating.
God Bless Nick and Katie in their new life together starting in Nov.
My two granddaughters Jessalynn and Makenna spent the night with me Sunday night love you two so much..I'm so Blessed to have a wonderful family that loves me.
Dear God, Thank you for all your love and care that you give us all.Thank you for keeping us safe and loving us. Some people don't have You in there lives, I don't know what I would do if I didn't have you. You are with us all the time, you listen to us, you know what we stand in need of before we do. You are an awesome God.
Thank you for my salvation and my kids and grands salvation. I'm so blessed to have Your love and Your care.
Be with the lost of the world, my prayer is they have you as there saviour before it is to late. Be with all the sick, shout ins, the ones that have lost love ones, our President and his family keep them all safe.
God watch over my family and friends, in a way that only you can, You are an all seeing God. God thank for being with us all the times. In Jesus name Amen
God Bless America