Good day at the Lord' s house today.
Our Sunday school lesson was in Psalm 19:7 -14; God gives us direction through His word.
Our choir sang The Lily of the Valley.
Bro. Crawley's message was in Hebrews 1:1- 3 Jesus has paid our sin debt in full.
Verse 1 God, who at sundry times and in divers manners spake in time past unto the fathers by the prophets.
Casey's daughter Annelyse Smith was saved and joined our church today. Analyse little sister Linda Kate is growing.
Be in prayer for Ms. Martha Clayton, Ms. Elizabeth Jaggers and all our shut ins. They are not feeling to good. We all love you.
Linda and Frank Clayton have 3 great grand babies, so precious. Kohen Clayton, Maggie and Ward Jenkins
Some very happy mommies, daddy's and grand parents.
Deacon oradation service is set fot Nov. 3.
Christmas program is set for Dec. 15.
Glenda, JoAnn and I went to Wendy's today for lunch today.
Saw Ms. Dot Boatwright coming out of Wendy's when we got there. So good to see her. Talked to her a few minutes she was doing good.
Dear God, Thank you God for all the Blessing you give to us.Be with us this week keeping us all safe.Be with all our sick, give them what they stand in need of only you can God. Thank you God for loving us so much.
Be with all our sick and shut ins, loss of love ones. Be with our president and his family keep them safe from all harm.
I lift our country up to you God, let the people see they need you in there life.God you are the only one that take our sins away.God be with all the preacher help them to guide your people.on the right way.
Thank God for being with us all the time.you know what we need before we..do.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless America