Our crowd was low today, hope every one will be better if sick and back next Sunday.
Our SS lesson was in Second Chronicles 15:1-9, act of courage.
Our choir sang Stand Up, Stand Up for Jesus.
Becky sang our special today, she sang Blessed Assurance, Jesus is Mine.
Bro. Crawley was sick today, his son John brought our message from First Corinthians 15:12-19 resurrection and Acts 2:24. Verse 12 Now if Christ be preached thathe rose from the dead, how say some among you that there is no resurrection of the dead. Our Lord did rise from the dead and He is alive on high.
Senior day at the fair is Tusday August 13 at the Agri-Center 10 a.m. with health fair, entertainment, vendors and lunch at 11:30, come out and join us.
Lessel reunion Sunday August 11 at Center hill fellowships hall. Family come out and bring old pictures and your favorite dishes for all to enjoy and share. Come out enjoy yourself and see your family members you haven't seen in a while.
Went to seen my friend Ann Bailey she is at Pontotoc hospital in swing bed. She would love some company go by and see her in room 41. We had a good visit talking about our kids and grands.
Saw Glenda, aunt Geneva Brott, she was doing better now eating good.
Dear God, Thank you God for your love and loving us so much. Thank you for keeping us in your loving arms around us.God be with our sick, our love ones, ones that have lost loved ones, our kids in school keep them safe. Be with all of them that just need your love. God be with our President and his family watch over them. Thank you God for our salavation for saving our souls. In Jesus name, Amen.
God Bless America