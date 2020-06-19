Another beautiful Lord's day, had SS and service in church today.
Bro. Crawley was preaching from Ephesians chapter 6.
Brenda and Dana song a beautiful special today "My Country 'Tis of Thee."
Thaxton Baptist with Bro. Michael, Wednesday Bible study in John 9:1-12 Blind from birth. And as jesus passed by, he saw a man which was blind from his birth.
New Harmony Wednesday night Bible study with Bro. Kevin, who was in first Peter 2:18. Sunday service he was in Malachi 1: 5-14 and 2: 1-9, the Lord of host, And your eyes shall see, and ye shall say, The Lord will be magnified from the border of Israel.
Bro. Josh. McMcraw pastor at Bighorn Baptist church in Fort Smith, Montana. He was preaching from Acts 4: 4-12 verse 12 Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.
Bro. Tommy Tackett will be preaching this coming Sunday June 21 for our count down to our 100 church year in September 13 with Bro.David Westmoreland.
Bro.Crawley and Ms. Vickie has an anniversary June 22 , Bro. Tommy Tackett birthday on June 23. Happy anniversary and happy birthday and God Bless these.
Remember the family of Mr. T.L. Riddle in your prayers he went to be with the Lord this pass weekend.
Be with the family of Mr. Thomas Johnson remember them in your prayers.
Keep remembering Jami Mahan in your prayers, not feeling to good. Eddie Gentry still needs your prayers he is still mending after his accident. Still remember mr. Allen Clayton in your prayers too.We all love you at Immanuel church Mr Allen.
Dear God, Thank you for your love and loving us all so much and keeping us all safe.
God be with the sick all over the world and he ones that have lost love ones from this virus and other things. God just walk with us daily and let us know what you would have us to do for you. God be with ones that are lost and don't know you as their Saviour, help them listen to what you would have them to do.
God let this old virus be gone, where no one else dies over it. Let our kids be able to go back to school this fall and be safe.Let all the jobs open back up and factory s not close and all the small business be opened up again, they are a lot of people with small business for there incomes.
God be with our President and his family, keep them all safe. Help him and Congress know what you would have them to-do to help our country get back safe again.
Be with my family and friends and my grandson Matthew that is preaching your word keep them all safe and help them to do your will.
God be with all the preacher and missionary all over the world preaching your wonderful words from your Bible.
Thank you for loving me so much.
Amen
In Jesus Name Amen
God Bless our USA