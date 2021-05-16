A wonderful Lord's and mother's day.
Our Sunday school lesson was in Romans 10: 8b, 17 verse 8b "The word is nigh thee, even in thy mouth, and in thy heart: that is the word of faith which we preach. Verse 9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved."
Our choir song "Sweet, Sweet Spirit..beautiful song.
Bro. Frank's message was in Proverbs 31: 1-31 verse 1 "The words of king Lemuel, the prophecy that his mother taught him."
I had a wonderful mother's day with my kids and grands.
Dear God,
God be with the ones in our church that are sick give them the strength they need to get well and get back to church.
Thank you for my salvation , my kids and grands that you have saved them.
Thank you God for keeping us safe threw all the storms we have went threw.
Thank you God for sending Bro. Frank and his family that we can love, and the awesome word of God we hear.
God guide us through all the good and bad in the world, and keep your loving arms around us.
Thank you God for loving us all so much, you are always with us we are never along.
God be with my grand kids, guard them from all the bad stuff in the world.
Schools will soon be out watch all the kids , keep them all safe.Be with the ones that have hard times , let them see you love them all.
God we know you are still in control just let us all trust you all the way.
God i know you can do anything .God be will the ones that have lost love ones, the ones that are sick and ones hurting, ones that need you as there savior and Lord.
God be with our nation , let our president see he needs your guildness.God if anyone lost that is in the white , God help them to see they need to be saved, before that is enterily to late.
God let this old virus be gone and no one get it.
God take care of Mr. Trump and his family keep them all safe.
God be with all my family and take care of them.
I love you God, thank you for loving me and my family and friends.
In Jesus name
Amen
God Bless our U S A