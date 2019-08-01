Our SS lesson was in II Chronicles 14:9-15.
Our choir song was 'Come Morning.' Our special was sung by Malanda Anderson. She sang 'Victory In Jesus' a beautiful song.
Bro. Crawley message was in Romans 15:1-14 (Unity). Verse 11, "And again, 'Praise the Lord, all ye Glentles, and laud him, all ye people.'"
We have a new precious grandson born on July 23, Benjamin Baird. Mommy and daddy, Morgan and Joey Baird, big sister Cami, big brother Alex and big sister Avery.
I went to hear Jeff tell about his work ministry, Hammer of Hope, at New Harmony Baptist church.
Remember the family of Alen Jolly, in your prayers. He went to be with the Lord on Sunday.
School will be starting back this week at North Pontotoc. The summer has went by so fast.
Birthdays are Ciara Conner on August 2, my daughter, Ann, on August 5 and Nick Moss on August 6. Happy birthday and God Bless to these.
Dear God, thank you for all the Blessing you have given us this week, the love and care watched over us. Thank you God my salvation and my family and friends. Thank you dear for kids and grands, and keeping us safe. Be with everyone this week and watch over us. Be with ones that have lost love ones and the ones that are sick. Just put your loving arms around them. Be with our president and his family, the kids going back to school, teachers, and bus drivers. Keep them all in your safe care.
In Jesus Name, Amen.
God Bless America.