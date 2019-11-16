Our Sunday school lesson was in Romans 8: 26-32.We would love for you to join us, Jerry Garrison is our teacher and he does an awesome job.
Our choir sang "The Solid Rock."
Bro. Crawley's message was in Hebrews 11:1-8- 19 on Faith, God's hall of Faith. verses 1 and 2 Now faith in the substance of thingd hoped for, the evidence of things not. For by it the elders obtained a good report.
Our Thanksgiving lunch is Nov. 24, Dec. 1, lightning of the manager scene at 4:30.
Our Christmas program is Dec. 15 at 4pm.
Leo James has a birthday on Nov. 19, happy birthday and God Bless.
Shirley, JoAnn, Glenda and I ate at Huddle House.We enjoyed our meal and fellowship together.
Dear God, Thank you God for all our blessing you give, and loving us all the time.
Thank you for my salvation and my kids and grands salvation.Watch over my family and friends. God be with our shut ins, just watch over them. God be with the lost of the world , let them see that they need you as there saviour before it is to late.
Thank you just loving us all so much and taking care of the time and keeping us safe.
Be with our president and his family watch over them and keep them safe.
Be with the homeless people out there and watch over them and help them have a safe and warm place this winter snd always. Watch over us all this week and keep us safe.
In Jesus Name, Amen
God Bless America