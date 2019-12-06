A Beautiful Lords day the first day of Dec.This month is our Lord's birthday he was born on Dec. 25 .
Our SS lesson was in Jude 1:4 and 20 -25.
Our choir sang, "Come Thou Long Expected Jesus." Beautiful song for our Lord.
Bro.Crawley's message was in Genesis 3: 1-11, verse 1 Now the serpent was more subtle than any beast of the field which the Lord God had made. And he said unto women, Yea hath God said, ye shall not eat of every tree of the garden."
Christmas program is Dec.15 at 4 pm.
They had a good turn out for lighting the manger scene tonight. They had to go back to the fellowship hall the wind was cold and fire wouldn't stay lit.They enjoyed hot dogs in the warm.
Birthday days are Greg Boatner on Dec.3 Hope he had a good one. Corey and Christy Holland have a anniversary on Dec.6, Harper Maffett on Dec.8 and Tonie Sanders birthday on Dec. 9. Happy anniversary and happy birthday to all these and God Bless.
Some of us ladies ate lunch at Wendy's today, Glenda, Shirley, Beverly, Pat, Patsy and I.
Ms. Sue Massey joined us for lunch today we were glad she joined us she is from Turnpike church, hope she will join us again.
I had a great Thanksgiving time with my family, my grand son Matthew got to be with us this week he got to stay a long time up here this time, we just see him once a month. He is the youth ministry in South Mississippi, we are all so proud of him doing God work.
Dear God, Be with us all this week, watch over us all, keep us safe.
Thank you God loving us so much, taking care of us all.and having your loving arms around us.
God be with homeless people, help them find a warm place to stay. Be with the ones that have lost love ones just keep them in your arms.
Be with all our shut ins, i just want to tell them that we love them at Immanuel Baptist Church.
Thank God for saving my soul and my family. My prayer is God that every one will be saved before it is to late.
God watch over President Trump and his family and keep them safe. God let the people in Washington know that President loves them all he wants do to help get our country back to God.
God just watch over my kids and grands this week and I love them so much.
God I love you You know how much I do love You.
In Jesus Name Amen
God Bless America