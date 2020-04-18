He is Alive, God has risen.
Our Sunday School lesson in First Corinthians 15:1-8.
Wednesday night Bible study Bro. Crawley was in John 17: 1-7, verse 3 "And this is life eternal, that they might know thee the only true God, and Jesus Christ, whom thou hast sent."
Bro. Crawley was live on Facebook Matthew 28:1-7 verse 6 "He is not here; for he is risen, as he said, Come, see the place where the Lord lay."
Bro. Kevin from New Harmony Easter Sunday, Mark 16, and Matthew 26:17-33, God be the Glory, Jesus died on the cross for all our sins and rose the third day.
Bro. Keith Cobb from Center Hill Baptist Church was in John 10:17,18
Bro. Michael from Thaxton Baptist Church, First Corinthians 15:3-10 verse 3 and 4, For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our dins according to the scriptures. 4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third according to the scriptures.
My prayers are that we will be back in God house soon.The devil hasn't stopped the word of God being preached even with the virus.
Our birthday's are Matt Moss on April 17, Allen Harville April 18 and Carla Moss on April 19, Happy birthday and God Bless these.
Dear God. We love you God and know you are going to get us through this virus that is every where, but we know God you are the great healer of any thing.There is not a thing that you can't do. Thank you God for making it possible for your word to be put out over facebook for all of God's people to hear it and the lost ones.
Thank you God for my salvation and my kids and grands.Thank you for washing all my sins away , forgiven me of all my sins, no one else can do what our God can do.Be with ones that have been lay off from work, our small business owner help all these. God you are in control.
God take care of our President and his family and all the ones in the White House. Let them see you are the one that can get us through all the bad times.
Thank you God for loving so much.
Be with all our shut ins and all our sick ones, ones that have the virus and the ones have died with it. God give there families strength and just let them know you love them all.You are the only one to take care of all this sickness.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our America