Our SS lesson was in Romans 3: 20 -28 , For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God.
Our choir sang We Have Heard the Joyful Sound.
Bro. Crawley's message was in First Thessalonians 4: 13-18. Verse 13 But I would not have you to be ignorant breathren, concerning them which are asleep that ye sorrow not, even as otherd which have no hope; verse 14 For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so them also which sleep in , Jesus will God bring with him.
Remember the family of Donald Gentry in your prayers he went to be with our Lord. Remember the family of Dianna Sprouse in your prayers she went to be with the this past Saturday.
I have a new great grand son, Corbin Wayne Nunnelee born Friday.His mom and dad Tiffany and Eric Nunnelle and big brother Caleb are so happy he is here and doing great.Caleb is very excited to be a big brother now.
Dana and Ron Davis anniversary is March 21 happy anniversary and God Bless to them.
Dear God,
Thank you God for keeping your loving arms around us and loving us so much. I love you God. God be with the world and take care of us all with this bad virus going on around us.Only you can take it all away that no one dies.
God thank you my salvation and my family's salvation.
Let the ones that are not saved be saved before it is to late.
Be with the ones that have lost loves and put your loving arms around them all. Be with the kids while they are out of school and don't let them go hungry and keep them safe.
Be with the homeless and one that are hurting that just need some one to love them. God be with our President, his family and Congress keep them all safe. Help them to know what to do to keep us all safe.
God be with our pastor help him get to feeling better and keep him and his family safe. In Jesus name Amen
God Bless America