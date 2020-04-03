My prayers are that everyone stay safe.
Sunday School lesson was in first Corinthians 6: 9 - 20
Bro. Crawley message was in Daniel 2:20 Daniel answered and said, Blessed be the name God for ever and ever; for wisdom and might are his;
I watched three preachers Wednesday night, Bro. Kevin from New Harmony Baptist church was in Psalm 46 verse 1 God is our refuge and strength a very present help in trouble.
Bro. Keith from Center Hill Baptist Church was in the book of Ruth.
Bro. Michael from Thaxton Baptist Church was in John 6.
Bro. Michael was in Hebrews 11: 5, 6 Sunday March 29.
I went with Jeff and family to the Safari park at Como after church Sunday,
Dear God, Thank you God for loving us so much for and keep safe.Take care us God with the bad virus out there. For salavation for me and all my family and be with the people that don't know you as there saviour.
Be with the ones that sick and have lost love ones, just put your loving arms us all.
God let this virus be over soon, ones that out of work, all the small business that are out there, ones that have been layed off and ones that the factories that are not working. God be with lost all over the world let them see that they need to be saved before it is to late.
God be with the preacher that are going live on faceboo , every one still can have church. God be with our President. and his family keep them safe .
Watch over the doctors and nurses as the are helping the sick. God thank you for your love you give us, keep your loving arms around us.
I love you God. In Jesus name Amen
God Bless America