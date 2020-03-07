Hello everyone, don't forget to set your clocks up and hour Saturday night.
Our Sunday School lesson was in Isaiah 40:25 - 31.
Our choir sang " Majesty," which is a beautiful song.
Our special was song by Dana, Dee, Brenda and Will, they sang "My Jesus, I Love You" which is a beautiful song as well.
We had a Gideon speaker today, Daniel Duncan from Ripley, we all enjoyed him.
He read Proverbs 3: 5-10 verse 6 "In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths."
Our speaker this coming Sunday March 8 is Jeff Cooper come out and join us.
Still keep our pastor Bro. Crawley in your prayers. Keep our sick and shut ins in your prayers too.
Dear God, Thank you God for all you love care for us all, watching over us all.
Be with our kids and grands as they go to school and at school and on the way home.
God be with loves that have lost love ones and that are hurting. Put your loving arms around us all. God let all our family and friends that are not saved be saved before it is late. God if someone is out there that is about to take their life just sent some one to call knock on their door to stop them. I love you God. Watch over our President and his family and keep them safe. God let the people that are not doing your will see they need to turn back to you. Thank you God for your love. In Jesus name Amen
God Bless America