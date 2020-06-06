Corey did the Wednesday night Bible study.
Our service was out side again today.I went to day good message , out side to hear God word was good.
SS lesson was in Romans 14: 1-4, 13-19.
Bro. David Clark was our visiting preacher today, for our out side service, he liked being out side to.He preached from Psalms 121: 1-8 verses 1 and 2, I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth.
Bro.Michael from Thaxton Baptist was in John 4: 46 - on faith
Wednesday Bible study at New Harmony with Bro. Kevin, he was in first Peter 2:1-6. Sunday he was in Matthew 28:16- 20 finishing up the book of Matthew.
This virus isn't the worse thing going on in the world, it is sin and people dying with out God and being saved.
Pat had a great time at her birthday party with family and friends all together at Sydnei eating.
Dear God,
Thank you for your love, I love you God so much God thanks for taking care of my family and friends and keeping them safe.
God we know you can make every one well from this virus and make it go way. God if i have any family and friends that are not saved dear God let see they need in their hearts and lives.They may think they are doing what you would have them to do, God if they aren't let them know and help them see what is right and wrong.
God Please help our nation turn back to you and do what you want us all to do that is right not wrong. I know you are hurting God you died for all our sins and rose again where we would all have eternal life with you one day.
God be with the ones that are hurting, sick, homeless, ones that don't seem to care and you love us al you are awesome God.
God I know you see the kids that may be in bad stuff at home God please watch over them that only you can. Thank you for my loving family and friends that care. God be with our President and his family keep them safe.
Thank you God for my salvation and my family's and friends.We are all ready to go back to your house but we don't have to be in church to worship you, because you are every where, we are never alone, you are by our side all the time caring for us and loving us.Thank your grace and love.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA