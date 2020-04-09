God is still in control, God is able.
Our SS lesson was in Revelations 21:1- 8; 22: 1-5 Eternal Life verse 4 And God shall wioe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying; neither shall there be any more pain; for the former things are passed away.
Bro. Crawley was on live on facebook so glad to see our church and bro. Crawley and hearing Bro. Crawley preaching.He was in Daniel 3: 1-30 God is able to take care of his children. Verse 17 If it be so, our God whom we serve is able to deliver us from the burning fiery furnace, and he will deliver us out of thine hand, O King.
Wednesday night i heard from Matt Russell from Endville Baptist church he was in Joshua.
Bro. Kevin Williams from New Harmony Bible study Wednesday night was in Genesis 50:15, Romans 8: 28, 31, 35, and 39, God works all things for the good.
I heard our Governor Tate Reeves this Sunday morning on palm Sunday , he read from Matthew 21: 1-11
Bro. Kevin Williams was in Matthew 26: 1-6 Sunday morning.
Sunday night heard the pastor from Locust hill Baptist Church in Romans 8: 31-39. Verse 31 What shall we then say to these things? If God be for us, who can be against us?
Remember Eddie Gentry. In your prayers he got hurt in a wreck this evening.
Our birthdays are Hunter Holland April 7, Patsy Maffett April 8, Mike Harville April 8 and Sheron and Will Conner anniversary on April 9. Happy birthday to these and happy anniversary and God Bless them all.
Dear God, Thank you God for this beautiful Lord's day, and for the preacher that we can hear on facebook. My church was on facebook for the first time today, it was awesome to see my church and pastor.
God take care of the ones that has this virus and make them all well and let this virus be all gone so no one else will get sick or die. You are the only one that can take care of this all and keep us all safe and well. Please help the doctors and nurses to keep well. God be with all the truck drivers they are making sure we all have food to eat, let everyone know they are in danger, but God is taking care of them to get the food in all the stores. Be with my family and friends keep them safe.Thank God for loving us so much and being there all the time.we can tslk to any time we need to and all hearing us. Be with the ones that have lots love ones, our shut in that can't get out at all.We are so Blessed that we can get out side in your awesome sun shine. God put your loving arms around us all the time. I love you God, thank you for my salvation and my family and friends salvation.God if any is out there that maybe going to take there life, just have something to stop them. Let all the lost be saved before it is late. God forgive me God of all my sins and help do better. God take care of our President and his family. God help the Congress and all in Washington do your will for our country. In Jesus name. Amen
God Bless America