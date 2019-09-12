Last week, on Sept. 1 our SS lesson was in Matthew 6: 25-34. It was about worry.
Our choir sang " Great Is Thy Faithfulness." Our special was sang by Kiara, she sang "Just As I Am."
Bro. Crawley's message was Proverbs 3:1-11.
Sunday September 8 our SS lesson was in Philippines 4: 4-9 (trust ) verse 4 Rejoice in the Lord always; and again I say, Rejoice.
Our choir sang In Times Like These.
The message was in Judges 6: 1-16, Gideon spoke out for God, verse 12 And the angel of the Lord appeared unto him, and said unto him: The Lord is with thee, thou mighty men of valor.
House warming for Crissy this Saturday Sept.14 in fellowship hall at 2 p.m.
Our church had a special person William Anderson that has gone to heaven and this Thursday would have been his 73 birthday, so this Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Immanuel church they will be letting 73 balloons go up in memory of William. Family and friends are invited to come join us.
My great-grand daughter Avery's second birthday is Sept.12.
Deacan Ordination service for Chris Thompson and Corey Holland to be ordained Oct.6. Come out and join us for their special day.
Wedding shower for Nick Moss and Katie Flowers Sunday Oct.13 in the fellowship hall from 2 to 4 p.m.
Our homecoming is set for Sept. 22 with David Clark bringing our message. After lunch the Still Standing Quartet will be bringing our music. Bro.Crawley and the members of Immanuel Baptist church would love for you all to join us.
Jo Ann, Glenda and I enjoyed lunch at the Huddle house again today.
My nephew Jeremy and neice Miranda McCraw and two big brothers welcomed their new baby boy on Sept 6 .
Dear God, Thank for all your love for us all, and bringing with us all time.
Thank for my salvation and my kids and grands, my prayers are for the whole world would be saved. God please take care of us this week and keep us all safe.
Be with our sick that need to be healed you are the great healer no one can do that but you. God be with homeless people take care of them, our kids and teachers keep them all safe at school and the bus driver on their way home.Thank you God for all the Blessing you give us all. In Jesus Name, Amen