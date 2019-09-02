Our SS lesson was in second Chronicles 17 : 1_13, Leave A Legacy ( Godly living impact future generations )
Our choir sang "I Stand Amazed in the Presence". Our special was "How Great Thou Art " song by Malanda.
We all love to hear her sing; she has a beautiful voice.
Bro. Crawley's message was in First Thessalonians 4:13-18. Verse 16 "For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God; and the dead in Christ shall rise first."
Night service Bbro. Crawley was in Ezekiel 8:1-18 and his message was on visions.
Had business meeting tonight, our homecoming is set for Sept 22.
House warming for Crissy Stewart on September 13 and wedding shower for Nick and Katie Oct 14.
Birthday's coming up are Shirley Stallings on August 29 and Clara wages on August 30. Happy birthday and God Bless to these two ladies.
We all enjoyed the senior day at the fair on August 13, thanks to everyone that made our day awesome.
Dear God. Be with us this week and keep us safe , we love you God you are a awesome God that loves us so much. Thank you God for all the Blessing you give us. Be with the people that are in need, that have lost loved ones, ones that are not saved, sick, the homeless people take care of them. Be with our President and family. Keep them safe. Thank you God for my family and friends, my salvation and my families salvation too. Be with the kids and teachers in school keep them safe at school on the bus and home. In Jesus name Amen
God bless America